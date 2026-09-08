Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to release Forgotten Island in Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026. Written and directed by Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado, the film explores friendship through a fantastical adventure influenced by Filipino culture and mythology.

Forgotten Island: Joel Crawford reveals how Philippines culture and mythology shaped the animated film

Forgotten Island follows high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are preparing to take different paths in life. During their final night together, the two discover a mysterious portal that transports them to Nakali, a fantastical island populated by magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing about through stories from their Filipino families.

The film stars Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. and Liza Soberano as Jo and Raissa. The voice cast also includes Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng.

To develop the world of the film, Joel Crawford, Januel P. Mercado, producer Mark Swift, production designer Ryan Carlson and art director Chris Grun travelled to the Philippines in spring 2025 for a 10-day research trip across Manila and the islands. The experience became part of the creative process behind the film, particularly in shaping its cultural and mythological elements.

During the visit, Mercado’s relatives hosted a welcome party for the filmmaking team and Crawford’s family. The gathering later served as an inspiration for the farewell celebration held for Raissa’s character in the film.

Speaking about the influence of the country on the project, Crawford said, “The Philippines is beautiful. The culture was a huge part of what we wanted to celebrate in this movie. It is incredibly warm and welcoming, the kind of place where, if you are there, you are family. Everyone is singing, dancing, eating and drinking together. And the myths still feel very alive there. Everyone we met had a story about seeing Manananggal.”

The reference to Manananggal, a creature from Filipino folklore, reflects the film’s focus on mythology as Jo and Raissa encounter the unfamiliar world of Nakali. The filmmakers’ research trip also provided a way to incorporate elements of Filipino culture into the setting and story.

Forgotten Island is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Forgotten Island: Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado draw on Filipino culture and folklore for upcoming animated film

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