The Mumbai promotions of The Odyssey turned out to be memorable, especially after director Christopher Nolan and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland visited the 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba. Photos and videos from their visit went viral, sparking renewed interest in the iconic eatery.

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon-Tom Holland’s Olympia visit triggers fan FRENZY; customers DEMAND ‘Nolan waale table pe baithna hai’, want tea from the same cup; Greek connection behind visit REVEALED

A source who visited Olympia on Sunday, July 12, a day after The Odyssey team’s visit, told Bollywood Hungama, “There has clearly been an increase in footfalls following their visit. We saw customers asking the staff, ‘Nolan waale table pe baithna hai!’ It is amazing how this brief yet significant visit by Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland has further added to Olympia’s popularity.”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Usama Saji, owner of Olympia Coffee House, who confirmed, “There has indeed been an increase in the number of customers since their visit. And yes, customers want to know where they sat and wish to sit at the same table and on the same chairs. They even want to sip tea from the same cups that they used!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures India (@universalpicturesindia)

Photographs of iconic celebrities who visit restaurants are often prominently displayed to attract more customers. However, Usama Saji made it clear that he has no such plans. He said, “We have not even displayed a photograph of our father. We don’t believe in doing such things. It is thanks to God and our destiny that we were fortunate enough to host such guests. We prefer to focus on every customer and ensure that we fulfil their needs. We also serve top-quality food.”

Why Olympia?

Many netizens wondered why The Odyssey team chose Olympia over Mumbai’s other iconic chai-and-bun-maska eateries. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Olympia was zeroed in on because its food is quite popular. More importantly, however, it was the name that caught the team’s attention. The Odyssey revolves around a Greek king, while ‘Olympia’ also has a strong Greek connection, as it was an important centre in ancient Greece.” The town in Greece is also the birthplace of the Olympic Games.

The source continued, “Nolan is known for leaving clues for audiences to decode, and the visit to Olympia was no exception.”

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Tom Holland was left SPEECHLESS on his first day on set: “Unlike anything that has ever been done before”; reveals he felt pressure every day on the set: “Pressure is PRIVILIGE”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.