The makers of the upcoming Hollywood feature film The Fix have officially released the trailer, providing audiences with a first look at lead actors Liam Neeson, Zachary Levi, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

The Fix Trailer Unveiled: Liam Neeson, Zachary Levi, and Elnaaz Norouzi lead political thriller

Set within a world defined by covert operations, political tension, and shifting loyalties, the narrative follows characters placed inside a high-stakes mission where every choice carries significant risk. Actor Liam Neeson performs in a central role, while Zachary Levi portrays a dramatic character alongside female lead Elnaaz Norouzi, who shares the screen with both Hollywood actors.

The trailer reveals select glimpses of Norouzi's character, establishing her presence in the central story while keeping the broader details of her exact role undisclosed. For Norouzi, the project represents a major step in her international acting career following her work across regional and global entertainment industries.

The Iranian-born and German-raised actor built her early career in India through appearances in popular projects such as Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, and Tehran.

She subsequently made her Hollywood debut in the action feature film Kandahar alongside actor Gerard Butler, expanding her presence across international feature films. Her personal background provides an authentic perspective to the film's thematic elements, which are linked directly to events and settings in Iran.

The newly released promotional trailer emphasizes character-driven moments, suspenseful sequences, and political conflict, showcasing a distinct role for the actor.

Directed by Guy Moshe, The Fix will release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Anthony Bourdain-inspired film Tony to hit Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026

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