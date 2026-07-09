The concluding chapter of the acclaimed sci-fi saga promises betrayal, war, and the ultimate battle for power on the big screen.

The wait for the next chapter in the Dune saga is finally over. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures unveiled the official trailer of Dune: Part Three on July 9, offering audiences a first glimpse of the highly anticipated conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy.

Dune: Part Three trailer out! Timothee Chalamet returns as Emperor Paul in Denis Villeneuve’s epic finale

Accompanying the trailer release, the makers shared the tagline, “Forgive me for all I’ve done. Experience the epic conclusion.” Picking up nearly two decades after Paul Atreides ascends as the ruler of the Imperium, the film explores the consequences of his reign.

Now a powerful yet ruthless Emperor, Paul finds himself confronting the price of absolute power as familiar faces return, dangerous enemies emerge, and betrayal threatens from every direction. Troubled by haunting visions of the Empire's downfall and the return of his long-lost love, Paul becomes entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy, with Chani playing a pivotal role in the unfolding events. As rebellion gathers momentum, he must make choices that could determine the future of the Imperium and those closest to him.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, alongside Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem.

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the film and has co-written the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. The story is adapted from the celebrated novels by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Joe Caracciolo, while Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer serve as executive producers.

The technical crew also brings together some of the industry's finest talents, including Academy Award-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker and composer Hans Zimmer. Costume designer Jacqueline West and casting director Francine Maisler also return to the franchise.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, Dune: Part Three is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18, 2026, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling global distribution. Set to release in cinemas and IMAX across India, the film will be available in both English and Hindi.

Also Read:Dune: Part Three first look posters unveiled, Robert Pattinson joins cast as Scytale

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