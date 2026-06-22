The latest film from the globally popular Boonie Bears franchise will arrive in Indian cinemas in English to regional languages too.

The globally successful animated feature Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector is all set to make its way to Indian cinemas on June 26. Distributed by Guruparan International and SP Cinemas, the film will be released across the country in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — aiming to reach a wider family audience.

Chinese animated hit Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector set for India release on June 26 in multiple languages

The film is the latest instalment in the widely recognized Boonie Bears franchise, created by Fantawild. What began as a popular animated television series in China has evolved into one of the country's most successful entertainment brands, spawning multiple theatrical releases, merchandise lines, and theme park attractions. Over the years, the franchise has expanded its global footprint and built a significant fan base among younger audiences.

According to the makers, previous entries in the franchise, including Boonie Bears: Time Twist and Boonie Bears: Guardian Code, performed strongly at the international box office. The latest film has also registered notable success worldwide, reportedly grossing over $154 million globally.

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector follows the adventures of beloved bear brothers Briar and Bramble along with their friend Vick. The trio unexpectedly gains magical abilities from a mysterious visitor and soon finds themselves tasked with preventing a crisis that threatens both the human and immortal worlds. Combining fantasy, adventure, and comedy, the film is positioned as a family-friendly entertainer.

Speaking about bringing the film to Indian audiences, a spokesperson from Guruparan International said, "The moment we saw the film, we not only liked it but also realized that this is a film that has a solid universal appeal and that immediately made us feel that we should try our best to bring it to the Indian audience who deserve to watch a wholesome family entertainer like Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector."

Representatives from SP Cinemas also shared their thoughts on acquiring the North India theatrical distribution rights. "We at SP Cinemas like to take some impulsive but informed decisions and that's how we felt like pitching for the North India theatrical distribution of Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector. We feel that a film like this should ideally work with the Indian audience and are grateful for the India rights holder, Guruparan Films, for entrusting us with this responsibility."

With its upcoming multilingual release, the film is expected to target families and animation enthusiasts across different regions of the country. The decision to release the feature in four languages is aimed at making it accessible to a broader audience base.

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector will hit cinemas across India on June 26, 2026.

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