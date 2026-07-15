BTS to release ‘Normal’ music video and its Korean version on July 17 ahead of global streaming release

BTS will release the music video and Korean version of ‘Normal’, a track from their fifth studio album ‘Arirang’, exclusively on Spotify on July 17, before it becomes available on all streaming platforms on July 19.

BTS to release ‘Normal’ music video and its Korean version on July 17 ahead of global streaming release

‘Normal’ explores the space between spotlight and silence, with the seven members reflecting on everyday thoughts and experiences over an opening built on kick and snare rhythms paired with psychedelic guitar textures. The track is produced by Ryan Tedder and pairs understated production with conversational sing rap.

Ahead of the release, teaser advertisements published in the San Francisco Chronicle on July 13 and the New York Post on July 14 drew attention across social media. The advertisements, headlined “BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering,” depicted the seven members dressed in black suits with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets, styled after tabloid reporting.

The accompanying copy read, “Questions have been raised following a late night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal.”

The campaign was later revealed to be a promotional effort for ‘Normal’, prompting fans to share reactions online.

BTS is currently completing the European leg of the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’. ‘Normal’ is featured on ‘Arirang’, released in March 2026, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single ‘Swim’ also debuted at No. 1.

Also Read: Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show

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