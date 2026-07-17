K-pop group BTS has released the music video for their track ‘Normal’, the second single from the band’s fifth studio album ARIRANG, following the earlier single ‘Swim’.

BTS drops ‘Normal’ music video on Spotify ahead of global YouTube release

Released first as an exclusive track on Spotify on July 17 at 1pm KST, ‘Normal’ will be available globally on YouTube and other streaming platforms from July 19, 2026. The limited two-day Spotify window gives fans early access to the latest release from BTS’ fifth studio album ARIRANG ahead of its wider digital rollout.

The video, directed by filmmaker Tanu Muino, follows the group’s seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, through the quiet aftermath of a large gathering at an old mansion, moving away from the group’s usual stage presentation to show them in more ordinary, unguarded moments. The song itself is described as an alternative pop track built around a calm, emotive vocal and rap performance, addressing feelings of emptiness and fatigue experienced by the members.

‘Normal’ was first previewed in its Korean version at BTS’s World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ concert in Busan in June, ahead of the full release, which also includes an instrumental version of the track. ‘Swim’, the album’s first single, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in April, while ARIRANG itself topped the Billboard 200, marking the group’s seventh chart-topping entry on each list.

BTS is currently on the Continental Europe leg of their world tour in support of ARIRANG, with shows scheduled in Paris on July 17 and 18. On July 19, the group will join Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira as co-headliners of the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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