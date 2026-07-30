The Recording Academy has responded after BTS withdrew from consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, reportedly in protest over the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The withdrawal sent ripples through the music industry, prompting Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to issue a statement addressing the decision. He said he was saddened by the development but understood and respected the group’s choice not to participate in this year’s process.

BTS’ Grammy withdrawal fuels representation debate as Recording Academy CEO responds

In his statement, Mason said, “The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.” He added that the goal was never to divide artists but to expand who gets recognised by the Academy’s voters.

Mason also clarified that submitting to a genre category does not prevent an artist from being considered in general categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. “Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive,” he said, adding that an artist can pursue both.

He further said, “The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it,” noting that the Academy would continue to listen to the global music community as it expands its reach and membership.

The new category has drawn criticism from BTS’ fanbase ARMY, who have argued that a regional category isolates Asian acts rather than allowing them to compete in categories such as Album of the Year. Fans have also pointed out that links and videos of past Grammy performances, including of ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’, appear to have been removed from the Academy’s web pages.

The controversy has also reignited long standing conversations among fans about whether BTS’ previous Grammy nominations were extended primarily to boost viewership, adding to broader debates around representation and fairness within the awards process.

Also Read: BTS declines Grammy 2027 submission after Asian Pop category launch

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