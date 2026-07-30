Prime Video has announced new series regulars joining season two of Young Sherlock, alongside a start-of-production video featuring director Guy Ritchie, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn. The series charts the origin story of the world's detective and stars Fiennes Tiffin in the lead role. Season two is currently in production, with all eight episodes of season one available on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

Prime Video announces Olivia Williams, Indira Varma, Sophie Skelton and Aidan Gillen joining Young Sherlock season 2

Joining the cast this season are Olivia Williams, Indira Varma, Sophie Skelton and Aidan Gillen. Williams, known for The Sixth Sense and Rushmore, most recently played Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest at The Old Vic. Varma, a RADA graduate, has appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, and will next feature in Frank & Louis. Skelton, best known for playing Brianna Randall Fraser across all eight seasons of Outlander, also starred in I Can Only Imagine 2. Gillen, whose film credits include The Dark Knight Rises and Bohemian Rhapsody, will next appear in Sunny opposite Angelina Jolie.

Guy Ritchie returns to direct the first episode of the new season. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranked among the top ten Prime Original seasons all-time, hitting number one in over 95 countries with 63 percent of its audience coming from international markets.

The cast also includes Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Holly Cattle and Max Irons. Ritchie serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Matthew Parkhill, with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures leads physical production for the series.

Also Read: Young Sherlock renewed for season 2 after strong global response

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