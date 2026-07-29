BTS announced on Wednesday that it will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 7, 2027. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, posted the same statement on their individual Instagram accounts.

BTS declines Grammy 2027 submission after Asian Pop category launch

“We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us,” the group said.

The announcement comes just over a month after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The Academy described the category as recognising, “Artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s).”

BTS has previously been nominated for Grammys, including in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video categories, but has never won. All seven members have been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.

Expectations for a first BTS win had been running high ahead of next year’s ceremony. The group released its fifth studio album, Arirang, in March following the completion of the members’ mandatory military service. The album topped Billboard’s main singles and albums charts, with lead single ‘SWIM’ debuting atop the Hot 100.

BTS is currently in the middle of the World Tour Arirang, which recently wrapped its European leg. The group’s Paris stop drew around 720,000 total attendees across the run.

Fresh off the final night of their Paris concerts, BTS headed straight to New Jersey, where they performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19, delivering their 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’ as part of an 11-minute set that shared the stage with Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

BTS is set to resume the tour’s U.S. leg starting August 1 in East Rutherford, the same stadium where the halftime show took place.

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