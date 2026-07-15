Aamna Sharif on exploring Europe during intense heatwave: “We needed to listen to our bodies instead of trying to race through a checklist”

Aamna Sharif recently celebrated an early birthday with a memorable family vacation across Europe, but the trip turned out to be far different from what she had initially planned. Accompanied by her husband Amit Kapoor and their son Arain, she travelled to France and Switzerland late last month for a two-week pre-birthday holiday. However, the severe heatwave sweeping across Europe forced the family to rethink their itinerary and adapt to the challenging weather conditions.

Aamna Sharif on exploring Europe during intense heatwave: “We needed to listen to our bodies instead of trying to race through a checklist”

Several parts of Europe recorded temperatures nearing 41°C during their visit, leaving the family surprised by the intensity of the heat. Recalling the experience, Aamna admitted that although she had been informed about the heatwave before travelling, experiencing it firsthand was something entirely different.

“I was aware of the heatwave, but no weather forecast can prepare you for experiencing it. After the first couple of days, I got more accustomed and realised that we needed to listen to our bodies instead of trying to race through a checklist,” she told HT City, adding that they took more breaks, consumed cold coffee and gelato, and took things at a slower pace.

The actor shared that the unexpected weather conditions encouraged the family to embrace a more relaxed travel style instead of sticking rigidly to their original plans. They began their days earlier, explored popular attractions during the cooler morning and evening hours, and avoided rushing through packed schedules in the afternoons.

Reflecting on the experience, Sharif said the slower pace brought a sense of calm and allowed them to enjoy the trip more mindfully.

“We had to be more flexible because of the heat. Instead of trying to pack too much into the afternoons, we started our days earlier and planned most of the sightseeing for the mornings and evenings. I also made sure to stay hydrated and keep my energy levels up,” says the actor.

Looking back at the journey, Sharif fondly described the distinct charm of both destinations. “France was all about culture, great food and beautiful streets, while Switzerland honestly felt like a postcard come to life,” she shared, summing up the highlights of her European birthday getaway.

Also Read : From Switzerland to Paris: Aamna Sharif shares glimpses of her scenic summer across Europe

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