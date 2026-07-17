Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette (Hereditary) is set to portray the iconic Miss Marple in Audible's latest Original adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel The Murder at the Vicarage. The audio drama is scheduled for a global release on August 13, 2026.

Toni Collette to play Miss Marple in Audible’s The Murder at the Vicarage; Kit Harington joins cast

Joining Collette is Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who will play Reverend Leonard Clement. The cast also features Calam Lynch (What It Feels Like for a Girl), Eliot Salt (Normal People), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy), Katy Wix (Stath Lets Flats), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Billy Postlethwaite (Silo), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Leo Reich (Too Much), and Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On).

Originally published in 1930, The Murder at the Vicarage introduced readers to Agatha Christie's beloved amateur detective, Miss Marple. The project is part of Audible's ongoing collaboration with Agatha Christie Limited to adapt the author's celebrated works into immersive audio dramas.

The official synopsis reads, “In the rural idyll of St Mary Mead, a murder has taken place. The despised Colonel Protheroe is found dead in the vicarage study by Reverend Leonard Clement (Kit Harington). Though the Colonel had many enemies, the violence of his death shocks the sleepy village and starts the tongues of the local gossips wagging. The first suspects are the Colonel’s beautiful young wife, Anne, and her purported lover, handsome artist Lawrence Redding. But St Mary Mead is full of secrets, and the real killer could be anyone. Was it Protheroe’s daughter, Lettice, set to inherit a fortune? Then there’s Dr Stone, an archaeologist whose story isn’t adding up, and Mrs Lestrange, a woman no one seems to know anything about. Even the Vicar’s own wife could be a suspect. Miss Marple (Toni Collette) is the only person perceptive enough to see through the façade of polite society — and once she turns her attention to someone, their true nature is fully exposed.”

The adaptation has been penned by writer and comedian Vicki Pepperdine and features an original score by Wasia Project. It is produced by Hat Trick Productions for Audible.

Speaking about the project, Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Audible Content, International, said, “Following our acclaimed Poirot adaptations with Peter Dinklage, we’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Agatha Christie Limited by bringing Miss Marple to life in this immersive audio drama. Toni Collette is phenomenal as Christie’s beloved detective, capturing both her sharp intellect and her understanding of human nature. This is a fresh take on a classic mystery that honours Christie’s genius whilst creating something new and exciting for audio.”

James Prichard, CEO and Chairman of Agatha Christie Limited, also shared his excitement, saying: “It is great to be producing another of these original audio dramas with Audible. It is particularly exciting to be transferring our attention to Miss Marple, who is so brilliantly brought to life by Toni Collette. There is an energy to her performance that brings something new to the world of Miss Marple that I think listeners will enjoy.”

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