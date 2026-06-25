Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theatres under a new title. Marvel Studios and Disney have announced that the 2019 film will be re-released as Avengers: Endgame Encore on September 25, 2026, ahead of the December arrival of Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline.

Avengers: Endgame gets new title for theatrical re-release ahead of Doomsday

The re-release is not simply a repeat screening. It will include a custom introduction, newly added footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX presentations.

A bridge between two Avengers films

Director Joe Russo explained the purpose of the re-release, saying: “It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame. It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it.”

The announcement was made at CineEurope, where Disney also unveiled Infinity Vision, a new premium large-format theatrical standard the studio is rolling out globally.

What is Infinity Vision?

Infinity Vision is Disney’s new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres. To qualify, a screen must be at least 45 feet wide, carry an immersive sound system such as Dolby Atmos or 7.1 surround sound, and meet specified brightness standards for both 2D and 3D presentations.

Disney first introduced the format at CinemaCon, where it began discussions with exhibitors worldwide. The company has since received more than 7,500 applications from screens seeking certification, with the verification process currently under way.

Box office legacy and what comes next

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, grossed USD 2.79 billion worldwide upon its original 2019 release, making it the second highest-grossing film in cinema history behind James Cameron’s Avatar, which earned USD 2.92 billion globally.

Avengers: Endgame Encore releases in theatres worldwide on September 25, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday follows on December 18, 2026.

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