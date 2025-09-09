EXCLUSIVE: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle joins the league of Avengers: Endgame and Oppenheimer; to have ROUND THE CLOCK shows; advance sales CROSS 1 lakh mark

On Sunday, September 7, Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to inform readers that the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will have shows at 5:00 am. This is the first Japanese film to achieve this feat. Now, Bollywood Hungama brings to you another exciting update about this film which releases in India on September 12.

As per recent development, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will have shows round the clock. A source told us, “The multiplexes and studio were aware that the film has tremendous excitement. Yet, they have been taken aback by the response. This is more than expected and is all set to have one of the biggest openings of the year.”

The source continued, “Accordingly, like any other biggie, the theatres have decided to have shows round the clock. Now shows will commence at midnight instead of 5:00 am. In the past, films like Avengers: Endgame (2019), Oppenheimer (2023) etc. had round the clock shows. Needles to say, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is the first Japanese film that is creating history in this regard in India.”

The IMAX screens at Inox Malad and Inox BKC in Mumbai have decided to have the first show on Friday at 12:05. A similar show is scheduled at Pune's Inox Megaplex.

In Kochi, Cinepolis IMAX's first show will start at 4:30 am. In the same Kerala city, PVR Forum becomes the first theatre in India to play non IMAX version as early as 4:00 am. As per exhibition sources, more and more IMAX and normal screens are expected to have early morning and even midnight shows, looking at the unprecedented demand.

Meanwhile, the advance ticket sales have crossed the 1 lakh mark. With two more days left for the release, it remains to be seen if the demand stagnates or increases further.

