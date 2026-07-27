Chris Evans reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback convinced him to return for Avengers: Doomsday; says, “It just felt right”

Chris Evans has revealed that he turned down multiple pitches from Marvel Studios before agreeing to return for Avengers: Doomsday, saying he only committed after learning that Robert Downey Jr. was coming back to the franchise as well.

Chris Evans reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback convinced him to return for Avengers: Doomsday; says, “It just felt right”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, Evans said he encouraged Marvel to keep pitching him ideas for his character’s return even after Avengers: Endgame concluded in 2018.

“When we finished Endgame in 2018, Lou and Kevin took me to dinner and they were like, ‘We’d love to keep doing movies with Steve Rogers as Nomad,’” Evans said.

“And I said, ‘Okay, well, what do you got?’ It was a great pitch. But, for whatever reason, it just didn’t feel right at the time. It was a little precious. I wanted to preserve it. But I just said, ‘Please keep pitching,’” he said.

“Over the course of eight years, I probably heard at least a dozen pitches and they were all wonderful. It just never quite felt right. And you do start thinking... maybe it’s not right because it’s just not right,” Evans shared.

He then received word from his team that Downey was in talks to rejoin Marvel for Doomsday. “I was like, ‘Uh, oh. What does this mean?’ And all of a sudden it felt right,” Evans said.

Endgame had ended with Captain America travelling back in time to marry Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, in the years after World War II, giving Evans a definitive send-off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans and Downey both appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to promote their returns to the franchise. While Evans will reprise his role as Rogers, the circumstances behind the character’s comeback have not been disclosed.

Downey, meanwhile, is not returning as Iron Man and will instead play Victor von Doom, the film’s central antagonist.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Also Read: Chris Evans extends his Guinness World Record with most appearances as Marvel superhero after Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

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