Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released globally last week, has left fans speculating over its post-credit scene even as the film continues to draw large audiences at the box office. The sequence brings back the Spidey tracker built by Ned Leeds, which reveals the live location of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield reacts to Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene speculation

The tracker first shows Peter Parker swinging through Queens, before picking up a second Spider-Man soaring into outer space and disappearing into a green orbit. The brief moment has fuelled speculation that another Spider-Man will cross paths with Holland’s web-slinger in a future film.

While Sony Pictures Entertainment has not confirmed the identity of the second Spider-Man, several fans believe it could be Andrew Garfield’s version of the character. Speaking with Screen Rant, Garfield denied any involvement, saying, “I do not (know anything about it). First I’ve heard of it,” before adding, “Not the werewolf, not me.” Asked if the second Spider-Man could be Tobey Maguire’s version, Garfield said, “I guess so. It could be. Who knows? Or maybe Miles Morales. I don’t know.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends with the promise that the superhero will return. Holland has hinted he will reprise the role, while director Destin Daniel Cretton said he is open to directing Spider-Man 5.

Released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected over Rs 250 crores nett in its opening weekend in India, marking the biggest opening weekend collection for a Hollywood film in the country to date.

Also Read: Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt, starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, set for Prime Video release on November 20

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