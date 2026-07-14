Rani Mukerji once opened up about an unforgettable childhood memory involving Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, revealing that her first interaction with him as a young fan left her feeling disappointed. Speaking to veteran actor Simi Garewal on the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Rani shared how an autograph she received from Aamir during her school days became a story they would revisit years later while working together.

Rani Mukerji recalls childhood meet with Aamir Khan as a fan; says, “My heart broke”

Rani recalled that she had skipped school to visit the sets of Aamir Khan's film Love Love Love, which also starred Juhi Chawla. At the time, Aamir had become a nationwide sensation following the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and like many young fans, Rani was eager to meet him and get his autograph.

Remembering the incident, Rani said, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had released and he was like every young girl's dream and I went up to him, very shy. I bunked school and I went and he was like really rude to me. He just took my book and he signed and he gave it to me. So my heart broke.”

Years later, fate brought the two actors together as co-stars in the 1998 film Ghulam. During the shoot of the song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’, Rani reminded Aamir of their first meeting. However, the actor found it difficult to believe her account.

Recalling their conversation, Rani shared, “Once we were shooting for ‘Aati Ka Khandala’ and I told Aamir. I said ‘Aamir do you remember once you had given an autograph to this small little girl?’ He's like ‘When?’ So I said during the time of ‘Love, Love, Love. It was me. He said ‘You're lying Rani. I'm never rude. I'm never rude to kids or I'm never rude to anybody who comes for an autograph.’ I said, ‘You were rude to me’.”

Determined to prove her point, Rani later brought the same autograph book from her home and showed it to Aamir, reminding him of the encounter that had stayed with her since childhood.

After Ghulam, the two actors reunited on screen in the 2005 historical drama Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Their latest collaboration came in 2012 with the psychological thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, marking another memorable chapter in their on-screen journey together.

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