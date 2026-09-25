Taapsee further spoke about turning down projects to avoid being typecast, saying she does not want audiences to predict a film’s ending based on her casting.

Taapsee Pannu has spoken about instances when she was removed from films and said she was not always given a clear explanation for the decision. In a recent conversation with host Nayandeep Rakshit, the actress recalled being replaced from a project after the lead actor objected to her casting. She said she was left wondering about the possible reason behind the decision.

Taapsee Pannu reveals ‘worst reason’ for being replaced from a film: “The hero’s wife doesn’t like you”

"I have been told that I was replaced by the hero of the film. God knows the reason. I keep imagining the reasons. I can imagine the insecurity; I can imagine that he wanted someone else whom he was closer to. I can imagine various reasons, but I wasn’t given any solid reason. I was just told that he didn’t want me in the film because I kept asking the reason for my removal," Taapsee said.

The actress also recalled another incident that she described as the worst reason she had been given for being replaced from a film. According to Taapsee, she was told that the lead actor’s wife did not like her. She said, “The worst reason given to me when I was replaced was, ‘The hero’s wife doesn’t like you.’ I don’t know why she didn’t like me.” Taapsee did not reveal the identities of the actor or his wife.

The actress has also previously spoken about the kind of projects she chooses to take on and her decision to turn down certain roles to avoid being typecast. In a conversation with PTI, Taapsee said that the industry often relies on a fixed set of actors for particular types of roles.

“Everybody is going into their comfort zone and using tried-and-tested methods. For instance, for glamorous roles, they (industry) have a set of five actresses they can cast, and for hard-hitting, issue-based films, they have another set of five actresses to cast,” she said.

Explaining her approach to such projects, Taapsee added, “I’ve actually started turning down films for this reason, telling makers that the audience will easily guess the ending. So, (I tell them) ‘Don’t cast me in this; it’s bad for your film’. I’ve gone and ‘de-sold’ myself to a few films.”

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the action-thriller Gandhari, which premiered on Netflix on September 3. Directed by Devashish Makhija and backed by Kanika Dhillon, the film featured Taapsee in the lead role.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari jumps to No. 1 globally with 9.6 million Netflix views in week 2

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