Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Indira Krishna on Durgawati being one of the most fulfilling roles of her career, “Her journey isn’t just about being strong; it’s about standing by her beliefs even when the world misunderstands her”

Zee TV's Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan has carved a place in viewers’ hearts by going beyond conventional family drama to tell stories that spark conversations and celebrate the indomitable spirit of women. At the heart of this storytelling lies Durgawati, portrayed by Indira Krishna, a woman who is unapologetically bold, fiercely opinionated, and unwavering in her principles. Durgawati's strength doesn't stem from perfection but from her courage to stand by her convictions, even when they invite criticism or misunderstanding. As one of the show's most compelling narrative anchors, her journey has continually shaped the emotional fabric of the story.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Indira Krishna on Durgawati being one of the most fulfilling roles of her career, “Her journey isn’t just about being strong; it’s about standing by her beliefs even when the world misunderstands her”

Speaking about portraying this multifaceted character, Indira Krishna shared, “Durgawati has been one of the most layered and emotionally enriching characters I've had the privilege to portray. In many ways, she has also been one of the most challenging and fulfilling roles of my career because she constantly pushes me as an actor to explore strength, vulnerability, and conviction in equal measure.”

She added, “Her journey isn't just about being strong; it's about standing by her beliefs even when the world chooses to misunderstand her. What makes her so special is that her story continues to shape the emotional core of the narrative, with every decision creating a ripple effect in the lives of those around her. As an actor, it's incredibly rewarding to bring to life a woman who is unapologetically fearless, resilient, and complex. I truly believe characters like Durgawati reflect the evolving storytelling on television, where women are no longer confined to stereotypes but are driving narratives with depth and purpose.”

The upcoming episodes mark a deeply emotional turning point in Durgawati's journey as she finds herself accused of attempting to take Ganga's (Shubhangi Latkar) life. To make matters worse, the allegations drive a painful wedge between Durgawati and her own son Siddhu (Sheizaan Khan), who begins to question her innocence. As relationships are tested, trust is shattered, and emotions run high, will Durgavati be able to prove her innocence and restore the faith of those she loves or will these allegations change her life forever?

Also Read: Amandeep Sidhu explains what makes Sneha in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan ‘different’: “Her refusal to quietly accept what she believes is unfair”

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