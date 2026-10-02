The comedian opened up about being judged for his appearance, clothes and background while establishing himself in the capital on Double Date.

Comedian and actor Zakir Khan opened up about his experience of moving from Indore to Delhi and the cultural differences he encountered while trying to establish himself in the capital. During a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Double Date, Zakir spoke about being judged for his appearance, clothes and background, and recalled experiencing what he described as a condescending attitude.

Zakir Khan recalls cultural shock after moving from Indore to Delhi: “Their tone itself is condescending”

Talking about his initial experience in Delhi, Zakir said the move came with a “huge cultural shock”. He recalled how people’s perceptions, according to his experience, were influenced by factors such as a person’s appearance and the kind of clothes they wore. He also said that he felt people did not take him seriously until he had established himself.

“When we went to Delhi, we went through a huge cultural shock. What colour you are, what kind of clothes you wear, it makes a big difference to them. Until you establish yourself, they tend to treat you like a joke. Their tone itself is condescending. I faced that in Delhi, but I didn’t face it in Indore. They have this particular tone ‘Tere ko toh koi nahi mila hoga’ (You probably wouldn’t have found anyone anyway).”

Zakir’s comments offered a glimpse into an early phase of his journey, as he navigated a new city while finding his place professionally and personally. He contrasted his experience in Delhi with his time in Indore, where he said he did not encounter the same treatment.

The conversation later shifted to another side of Zakir’s personality when Angad Bedi spoke about his interest in cricket. Zakir explained that he deliberately avoids discussing certain subjects when he is deeply passionate about them, citing advice he received from his grandfather. “I never talk about music and cricketers. Because my grandfather told me, when you're too passionate about something, shut your mouth. Because people won't indulge. You don't realise that everybody is getting bored.”

Neha Dhupia then joined the conversation with a playful question, asking Zakir, “So you’re not passionate about Delhi girls?” To this, Zakir simply replied, “No.” The episode of Double Date also features former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, with Zakir and Irfan discussing their respective journeys, interests and experiences with hosts Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Zakir Khan is currently also a participant on Rise and Fall Season 2, streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. His Double Date conversation brings out a more personal side of the comedian as he reflects on the experiences that shaped his journey from Indore to Delhi and beyond.

Also Read: “It was only after 2016 that I got recognition,” says Rasika Dugal on her journey of over 10 years to find space in Bollywood

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