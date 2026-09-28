From spot boys' and technicians' families to IIT and NMIMS classrooms, YRF's philanthropic arm widens its scholarship net beyond cinema for the first time.

The Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), the philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, has expanded its Scholarship Program this year, selecting 11 students, including the first-ever scholars pursuing Robotics and technology-led courses. The Foundation continues to take forward the vision of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra by giving back to the industry that has given abundant love to YRF for over 50 years.

Yash Chopra Foundation opens doors to Robotics and AI dreams: 11 children of film industry workers win scholarships worth up to Rs. 5 lakhs

Through the YCF Scholarship Program, the Foundation supports the children of registered Hindi film industry and FWICE union members in pursuing higher education, offering financial assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per student. While the program has traditionally backed students in media, film and creative disciplines, this year it extends to a wider range of professional and technical courses, including Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, IT, Management, Law and Medical studies. The move reflects the evolving landscape of the film and creative industries and the growing role of technology in shaping its future.

The 11 students were chosen after a merit- and need-based screening process from over 300 registered applicants. They will receive financial assistance towards their course fees for the 2026-27 academic year.

Among the technology-led picks, Nidhi Subhashchandra Yadav is pursuing a B.Sc. in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Systems at Thakur College, while Aryan Singh is studying B.Tech in CSE (AI & ML) at Thakur Shyamnarayan College of Engineering. Valencia Rojiyar Madhura has enrolled for a B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security) at NMIMS College of Engineering, and Uzma Sarfaraz Khan is doing an M.Sc. in IT at Vivek College of Commerce. Prathamesh Pradip Karanjolkar is pursuing an MCA at TIMSCDR (Thakur Institute of Management Studies, Career Development & Research).

The engineering cohort also includes Jaid Kalim, who is studying B.Tech in Electronics and Computer Science at Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Bandra; Pranjal Pramod Kapure, who is pursuing B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai; and Sachin Vishwakarma, who is enrolled for a B.Tech at K. J. Somaiya Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

In commerce and media, Asma Choudhary is pursuing a PG in M.Com (Banking and Finance) at NM College, and Rudra Mangesh Damle is doing a B.Com in Financial Markets at Pillai College of Arts, Commerce & Science, New Panvel. Jay Siddeshwar Jangam is studying Mass Communication & Journalism at CVM University, Gujarat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yash Chopra Foundation (@yashchoprafoundation)



Speaking about the initiative, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, shared, "The Hindi film industry has always been built on the contribution of people working across every level of the ecosystem, and the YCF Scholarship Program is our way of extending that support to the next generation of their families. What is particularly meaningful this year is seeing that support evolve with the aspirations of the students themselves. From media and management to Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, engineering and medicine, the 11 scholars represent a much wider spectrum of possibilities than when we first started this program. As the industry changes, it is important that the opportunities we create for its families evolve with it too. We are happy to play a small part in helping these students access the education and careers they aspire to."

Through this initiative, YCF continues to support the children of the industry's behind-the-scenes workforce, including technicians, light men, spot boys and other daily wage workers who are an integral part of Hindi cinema, helping turn their academic aspirations into opportunities for a brighter future.

Also Read: REVEALED: More than 40 years before Shah Rukh Khan created history with Pathaan, Yash Chopra had planned Pathan; was shelved due to the Afghan-Russia conflict

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