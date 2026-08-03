The actor also offered prayers at the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar for the safety and well-being of those impacted by the floods and the volunteers working on the ground.

Actor, filmmaker, and humanitarian Randeep Hooda has once again stepped forward to support people affected by a natural calamity, this time by visiting flood-hit Assam to take part in relief operations. Teaming up with Global Sikhs, an NGO he has been associated with for several years, the actor spent two days in Sivasagar, one of the regions worst impacted by the floods, helping families who have been displaced by the disaster.

Randeep Hooda joins Global Sikhs’ relief mission to support flood-affected families in Assam’s Sivasagar

Over the past week, Global Sikhs has been carrying out extensive relief work across the flood-affected districts of Assam by providing food, shelter, and other essential supplies. Randeep joined the volunteers on the ground and actively participated in distributing ration kits, freshly cooked meals, mattresses, tarpaulins, bedding, toiletries, and other household essentials to families taking shelter at the Sivasagar Railway Station after their homes in nearby villages were submerged.

This is not the first time the actor has collaborated with Amarpreet Singh-led Global Sikhs during a humanitarian crisis. Randeep has worked closely with the organisation over the years and has previously participated in relief operations during the Punjab floods last year, the Kerala floods in 2018, and at border migrant camps in Nowshera, where he helped distribute relief material to people affected by border conflicts and natural disasters. His continued involvement reflects his long-standing commitment to humanitarian service.

Sharing his experience after interacting with the affected families, Randeep Hooda said, “Whenever you stand amidst people who have lost their homes, their belongings and, in many cases, their sense of security overnight, you realise how fragile life can be. These families aren't looking for sympathy; they're looking for support, dignity and hope. Spending these two days in Sivasagar with the Global Sikhs has been an incredibly humbling experience. I've been associated with the organisation for many years now, and what continues to inspire me is the spirit of selfless service with which every volunteer works. They don't ask where someone comes from, what language they speak or what faith they follow they simply see people in need and step forward to help. That, to me, is the true essence of humanity.”

He further added, “The scale of the devastation here is heartbreaking. Meeting children, elderly people and entire families who have been forced to leave everything behind reminds us that disasters don't discriminate. What they need immediately are essential food, clean water, shelter, medicines, bedding and above all, the reassurance that they haven't been forgotten. I sincerely urge everyone keep Humanity above everything else and contribute in whatever way they can, whether through donations, volunteering or simply supporting credible organisations working on the ground.”

Apart from participating in the relief work, Randeep also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar, where he offered prayers for the safety and well-being of those affected by the floods, as well as for the volunteers and rescue personnel engaged in ongoing relief efforts.

By personally travelling to the affected region and contributing his time alongside volunteers, Randeep Hooda has continued his association with Global Sikhs in supporting communities facing difficult circumstances. His participation highlights the importance of collective humanitarian efforts and encourages more people to come forward and assist those rebuilding their lives after the devastating floods.

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