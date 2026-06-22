Will Riteish Deshmukh like to get Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on Netflix’s Lock Upp? Actor replies, “My duty is to host…”

Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. At the launch, they surprised the attendees by unveiling three inmates from the show – Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela “Pam” Serena.

Will Riteish Deshmukh like to get Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on Netflix’s Lock Upp? Actor replies, “My duty is to host…”

During the Q-and-A session with the media, a journalist asked Riteish Deshmukh, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lock up. So, would you like to get them in Netflix’s Lock Up? And how would you punish them?”

In a rare instance, Riteish appeared visibly irritated. He said, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga.”

When the journalist insisted on whether he would like to bring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh immediately replied, “I’ll not bring them as my duty is to host. And as a host, I don’t know about the inmates that would appear on the show. Jo bhi guests aate hai Lock Upp mein, unse hum baat karte hai.”

At the beginning of the event, Monika Shergill said, “Agar kisi jail mein jaana hi pade, toh mujhe lagta hai ki Farah Khan aur Riteish Deshmukh se entertaining jailers aur kahin nahin milenge! Farah se kuch bhi chhupana mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai. She always speaks her mind. As for Ritiesh, he'll make you smile and then nicely take your case! Yet, you'll never feel bad about it. Their chemistry, humour and devilish charm are sure to spice things up in Lock Upp.”

Ekta Kapoor raised laughs as she remarked, “A producer works with so many actors. There comes a point when he or she thinks, 'Inko toh jail mein daalna hi hoga'! This concept came out of the very big wish that these guys need to be in jail. And who better to partner with than Netflix? This time, with Tudum, there would also be Dhadang, Dhadang and Dhadang now!”

She joked, “Some very favourite people, who I am dying to put in jail, are there in the show! So, I am so excited, you have no idea!”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa starts from June 27 on Netflix.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa launch: Ram Kapoor makes a SHOCKING revelation, “Riteish Deshmukh has seen me without a chaddi!”; Riteish jokes, “It’s my life’s BIGGEST sazaa”

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