Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. At the launch, they surprised the attendees by unveiling three inmates from the show – Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela “Pam” Serena. Ram Kapoor was the first contestant to be unveiled and he raised lots of laughs.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa launch: Ram Kapoor makes a SHOCKING revelation, “Riteish Deshmukh has seen me without a chaddi!”; Riteish jokes, “It’s my life’s BIGGEST sazaa”

Farah was surprised to see him and asked, “Ram, tu kyun kar raha hai yeh? Kya ho gaya? I swear we didn't know he was there.”

Ram Kapoor said, “I never imagined I would do a show like this. Yesterday, it was Father's Day. My children woke me up and asked me why I was participating in this show. They were worried. For the first time, they asked me this question.”

He continued, “At times, the universe gives you signs. I got 4 signs. The first sign was that the casting person who called me is a very respected and close friend of mine. She would have never offered me a show of this kind, but she told me to consider the offer. I went to meet her, fully prepared to decline. Then I met two individuals. They shocked me with their pitch.”

He added, “The third sign was that India has such a large population and yet, this show will be hosted only by these two (pointed at Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh). I’ll tell you the truth. Farah, me and Sajid are chaddi buddies. As for Riteish, he has seen me without a chaddi! Am I right, Riteish?”

Farah Khan was shocked and asked Riteish, “Kya yeh sach hai? Ya Sazaa?” A visibly embarrassed Riteish replied, “Yeh sach hai lekin meri zindagi ki sabse badi sazaa bhi hai ki Ram ko maine bina chaddi ke dekha hai!”

Farah then told Ram, “I hope you’ll wear a chaddi inside the show.” Ram Kapoor nodded and stated, “Now, coming to the fourth sign. Since last year, there has been a lot of speculation as to what happened between Ekta and I. What happened and didn’t happen, nobody knows for sure. But one thing we know for sure is that in 15 years, every time Ekta and I have worked together, we have created magic! So how do I say no when the universe is giving me these signs?”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa starts from June 27 on Netflix.

Also Read: Will Riteish Deshmukh like to get Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on Netflix’s Lock Upp? Actor replies, “My duty is to host…”

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