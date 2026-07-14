Musafir Cafe trailer launch: Mahima Makwana first worked with Vikrant Massey during her Balika Vadhu days: “I was 10…he was the KINDEST and most hard-working”

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, writer & creator Sharanya Rajgopal, director Ruchir Arun and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer preview of Musafir Cafe in Mumbai. Mahima Makwana surprised one and all as she revealed that this is not her first time working with Vikrant.

Musafir Cafe trailer launch: Mahima Makwana first worked with Vikrant Massey during her Balika Vadhu days: “I was 10…he was the KINDEST and most hard-working”

Mahima Makwana began by saying, “I first met Vikrant when I was 10.” Vikrant exclaimed with joy, “Yes!”

Mahima continued, “This was when I had started my career. I began my career with (the TV show) Balika Vadhu. That’s when I met Vikrant. And I have to say that he has not changed a bit. I remember him being the kindest and most hard-working. And I mean it. He’s the most genuine person. And this reflects in his work and art.”

Mahima Makwana added, “So, I had a great time working with Vikrant because he’s such an amazing collaborator. Because he lets you be. He’s a very, very giving actor.”

Vikrant Massey raised laughs as he joked, “Thank you. Lagta hai paise pahuch gaye hai!”

At another point, the 12th Fail (2023) actor explained, “All things shown in the show are relatable. I have experienced many of these things that my character experiences in the show. When I do different love stories, my idea is that it should be relatable. I am a realist. Jo niji jeevan mein main mehsoos karta hoon ya hum sab mehsoos karte hai, usko apni kahaaniyon mein laane ki koshish karta hoon.”

He further stated, “Many years ago, I worked on a show called Broken But Beautiful. That show was out-and-out romance, but it was not your conventional romance. It was about healing.”

A journalist remarked, “Haseen Dillruba (2021) was a love story from a twisted angle.” Vikrant yet again joked, “Yeh Netflix waale mere se bahut twisted kaam karwate hai!”

Then, he stated, “So, when a love story is within the boundaries of realism, people appreciate it more if you ask me. I prefer doing things which are more real and relatable.”

Musafir Cafe releases on Netflix on July 24.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey leaves everyone in splits at Musafir Cafe trailer launch: “Sab zinda hai yahan pe; koi kisi ko maar nahin raha!”

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