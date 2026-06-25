Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar shot ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ for Welcome To The Jungle with 104-degree fever: “He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication”

Akshay Kumar’s commitment to his craft has left a lasting impression on Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh, who recently collaborated with the actor for a special dance number ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ in the upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. The song marks Akshay’s entry into the Bhojpuri music space and features him alongside Akshara in a lively, high-energy track.

Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar shot ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ for Welcome To The Jungle with 104-degree fever: “He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication”

In a conversation with ANI, Akshara opened up about her experience of working with the Bollywood star and revealed that he continued shooting despite suffering from a severe fever. Recalling the demanding shoot, she said, “The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication.”

Akshara also shared her excitement about being offered the opportunity to feature opposite Akshay Kumar. According to the actress, the offer felt surreal and was a dream-come-true moment in her career.

Describing how she landed the song, she said, “I received a call from Ahmed sir's production house... I was told there's a song in Welcome To The Jungle and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's name, I was completely blank. (Main completely blank ho gayi thi).”

The music video aligns with the film’s comic tone and presents Akshay Kumar as an actor shooting for a Bhojpuri song within the storyline. It opens with a humorous sequence in which Paresh Rawal introduces Akshay as a former top hero who is now performing Bhojpuri item numbers. What follows is a colourful dance spectacle featuring Akshay and Akshara performing to a quintessential Bhojpuri-style track packed with vibrant sets, energetic choreography and exaggerated expressions.

The makers unveiled the song with the tagline, “From the heartland of India comes a Gen Z banger.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever and several others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

Also Read : Ghis Ghis Ghis and the real box office of internet attention: How Akshay Kumar wins by looking delightfully ridiculous

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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