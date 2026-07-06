Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also known as Vinod Dinanath Chopra, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Bandra (West) locality for Rs. 7.75 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The apartment was acquired from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra buys luxury Bandra apartment for Rs. 7.75 crores from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s firm

As per the registration records, the property is situated on the lower floor of Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road in the sought-after Pali Hill neighbourhood. The apartment has a carpet area of 698 square feet, and the transaction was officially registered on June 30, 2026. Documents further reveal that Chopra paid Rs. 46.50 lakhs as stamp duty along with a Rs. 30,000 registration fee to complete the purchase.

The records also show that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s firm had originally purchased the apartment in 2007 for approximately Rs. 1.20 crore, highlighting the significant appreciation in property values in one of Mumbai’s most exclusive residential pockets over the years.

Queries regarding the transaction have been emailed to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited. The report will be updated if either party responds.

Bandra West, particularly the upscale neighbourhoods of Pali Hill, Bandstand, and Carter Road, continues to be among Mumbai’s most desirable residential destinations. The area enjoys strong demand due to its limited housing inventory, lush surroundings, privacy, and seamless connectivity to the city’s commercial and lifestyle hubs. It also remains a preferred address for celebrities, business leaders, and expatriates, contributing to sustained activity in both the primary and resale housing markets.

The locality is home to several leading Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, and Sanjay Dutt. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is widely recognised for delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, while Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is celebrated for directing acclaimed titles such as Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Delhi-6.

Also Read : Vidhu Vinod Chopra praises Gujarati hit Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate; says “Hope is what’s missing today”

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