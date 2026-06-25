Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and costume designer Eka Lakhani are among several Indian film professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of its 2026 membership class, according to a report by Telegraph India.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani among Indian film professionals invited to join Oscars Academy in 2026

The Academy extended invitations to 529 film professionals from across the world this year, with membership granting voting rights for the Oscars, one of the most coveted recognitions in global cinema.

Indian names in the 2026 class

Among the other Indian invitees are casting director Dilip Shankar, editor Deepa Bhatia, and multiple National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad. Also on the list are animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and technology professionals Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, and visual effects experts Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.

Class composition and diversity

The 2026 invitee class includes 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners, and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards. Women account for 42 per cent of this year’s invitees, while 56 per cent belong to underrepresented communities. Notably, 53 per cent of those invited come from 60 countries and territories outside the United States, reflecting the Academy’s continued push for global representation.

Should all 529 invitees accept, the Academy’s total membership will rise to 11,319, with 10,338 of those holding voting status.

Academy statement

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor welcomed the new class in a joint statement, saying: “We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year’s exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry.”

Academy members are eligible to vote on Oscar nominations and winners within their respective branches, and in certain categories, across the broader awards process.

Also Read: Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen join new film fund initiative supporting independent cinema

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