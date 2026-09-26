EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna ADMITS speaking her mind has “cost” her a lot, reveals family “begs” her not to do interviews; recalls bike stunts on MTV’s Stuntmania and prep for Pati Patni Aur Panga, says, “It gave me goosebumps”

Chahatt Khanna has opened up about her debut web show Hasratein 4 and the reason she eventually decided to take on the role of a single mother. The actress, who has previously appeared in films and television projects, revealed that she had earlier been hesitant about playing a mother's character on screen. However, the relevance of her character in Hasratein 4 eventually changed her mind.

EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna ADMITS speaking her mind has “cost” her a lot, reveals family “begs” her not to do interviews; recalls bike stunts on MTV’s Stuntmania and prep for Pati Patni Aur Panga, says, “It gave me goosebumps”

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Chahatt said there was no conventional casting process for the show. She received a call about the project but initially turned it down once or twice before reading more about the character.

“There was no casting process as such because it's been a while since I've been in the industry, so I got a call, and then I initially refused this because I was not really sure about the project. But then when I read the character, it was very relevant,” she said.

The actress explained that the character was the primary reason she eventually agreed to do the show. She also revealed that she has been selective about the projects she takes on and has rejected several offers in the past. “I used to refuse a lot of things. For that matter, I'm very choosy about what I want to do, what I don't want to do, how the project is being done. So, according to that I'm a very choosy actor. So, whatever I say yes to, I've already refused 10x things,” Chahatt said.

Chahatt Khanna on Playing a Single Mother for the First Time

Chahatt also spoke about playing a single mother in Hasratein 4, revealing that she had previously been among the actors who were hesitant to portray a mother on screen. She said the role felt natural to her because of her own experience as a mother.

“The character was very relevant. It came very naturally to me because I was also one of those actors who refused to play a mother's character. So, the first time I played a single mother's character,” she said. She added, “As a mother, I have lived so many years that coming to your performance is very, very easy. It just slides in.”

Chahatt Khanna on Action in Pati Patni Aur Panga: ‘I Felt That I Am Meant for Action’

Apart from Hasratein 4, Chahatt also reflected on her experience of performing action sequences in Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress underwent MMA training again for the project, having previously trained in the discipline.

“There were action sequences. And there were stunts. There were shooting sequences. I mean, it was a proper action sequence,” she said, adding that she restarted her MMA training for around two months to get back into form.

For Chahatt, the experience went beyond physical preparation. She said performing action came surprisingly naturally to her and made her realise that the genre could be a space for her as an actor. “This is the first time I'm doing action. And it was so... it just gave me, like, goosebumps. After every shot, I wanted to do one more. I was like, okay, let's do one more shot,” she recalled.

“I did the first action sequence and the first action-based OTT series. I felt that I am meant for action. Action is my space,” she added.

Chahatt also revealed that she had an early connection with martial arts. She said she learnt karate when she was young and is a green belt. She later took up MMA several years ago and trained for around a year before eventually returning to it for Pati Patni Aur Panga.

According to the actress, the weight loss that accompanied her preparation was not the primary goal. Instead, she wanted to reactivate her muscle memory and regain her familiarity with fighting techniques. “Losing weight is a by-product. When you are doing so much, fat loss is a by-product of it. It's not like we target fat only,” she said.

Chahatt also recalled her earlier experience with stunts on MTV's Stuntmania, where she performed bike stunts and other physically demanding tasks. She said the years of training eventually helped her during the action sequences in her recent project. “I didn't even know that I could do action sequences so effortlessly. So, all these years of practice, it just came in handy,” she said.

Chahatt Khanna on being candid in interviews

Khanna also reflected on the challenges of speaking openly during interviews. The actor said her candid nature has sometimes created complications, particularly because comments made during video interviews can quickly become headlines. “My family members beg me not to do (video) interview. And I beg my manager to stay with me if I do it,” she said.

Explaining why she remains cautious, Khanna added, “In a video interview, you say something, and then you don’t realise. And then the headlines are made.”

Despite knowing that her comments can invite opinions and reactions, the actor said she is willing to accept that consequence. “Yes, it’s costing me a lot. But it’s okay. Even if it didn’t cost me, people would still have an opinion about me,” she said.

Khanna is currently seen in Hasratein 4, which is streaming on Hungama OTT.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna recalls being held by aunties in malls after her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain character turned villain; says, “It became difficult for me to step out,” reveals why she’d consider doing The Traitors over Alliance!

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