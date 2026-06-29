Vikrant Massey’s journey in the entertainment industry began when he was just 16 years old, but success did not come easily. While pursuing his education, the actor balanced two jobs to support himself. It was during one of those jobs at a restaurant in Mumbai that a television producer noticed him and offered him his first acting opportunity.

Vikrant Massey slams Bollywood audition culture; says, “Most casting directors are failed actors”

However, the initial years of his career in the early 2010s were marked by repeated setbacks and numerous rejections. Speaking at a recent FICCI FLO event in Bengaluru, Vikrant reflected on those experiences and shared his views on the audition process, particularly the role of casting directors and assistants.

During the interaction, he said, “Most casting directors and casting assistants are failed actors themselves. Most of them. Failed is not the right word, maybe comparatively unsuccessful actors or they have not been able to recognise or realise their potential entirely.”

Elaborating on his statement, the actor explained that many casting professionals take up the job as a means of livelihood, but he believes that some carry a sense of frustration into the audition room. “They take up those jobs because they have homes to run. But there is a bitter feeling. So, every casting assistant is trying to teach you acting. They stand behind the camcorder, they will make you act the way they think you should act, even if you are decently good or well-prepped. In the latter part of my career, I would request the director to come for the audition.”

Despite the disappointments, Vikrant believes the repeated rejections ultimately made him a stronger performer. Recalling those experiences, he shared, “Sometimes, your audition is good, you don’t get the part, but your audition is actually a reference for other actors. You are just thinking, if I was good enough, why did I not get selected. That’s how it is. Rejections were plenty. Thanks to all those casting assistants. They kind of pushed me within to better myself and sort of ignited the fire in me. It’s a part of life.”

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. He is now gearing up for a biographical film in which he will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The actor witnessed a major career breakthrough with his acclaimed lead performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023), which earned him widespread appreciation.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey’s observation about Rajkumar Hirani’s movies, “You can never hate the villain in his films”

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