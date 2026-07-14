Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, writer & creator Sharanya Rajgopal, director Ruchir Arun and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer preview of the web series Musafir Cafe in Mumbai. Vikrant has done several intense roles recently and in Musafir Cafe, he plays an all-positive, romantic character. He spoke about it and raised laughs.

Vikrant Massey leaves everyone in splits at Musafir Cafe trailer launch: “Sab zinda hai yahan pe; koi kisi ko maar nahin raha!”

Vikrant Massey said, “It really feels good. Main khud thak gaya tha itne intense roles kar kar ke. However, there's intensity even here, though the genre is different. This is not Sector 36 (2024), which was also with Netflix. Sab zinda hai yahan pe. Koi kisi ko maar nahin raha hai (laughs)!”

On a serious note, he added, “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It was a good break from all the intense things I was doing.”

He added, “I can say with 100% certainty that, given the lives we have all lived, everyone will be able to relate to Chander (Vikrant Massey), Preeti (Mahima Makwana) and Sudha (Vedika Pinto). At some point in our lives, we have all been one of these three characters, or perhaps even all three. The story feels very close to home and highly relatable because we have either experienced what these characters go through or found ourselves in situations similar to theirs.”

Musafir Cafe is also a special project for Vikrant Massey as it marks the debut of his production house. He explained, “I hadn’t planned on turning producer, but Vijay Subramaniam, who is also my mentor and works closely with Anuj Gosalia and Sharanya Rajgopal, suggested that this was the right show for me to produce. We were already planning to launch our production house, Homemade Stories, and Netflix; Sharanya and Vijay sir were generous enough to help me come on board.”

Musafir Cafe releases on Netflix on July 24.

Also Read: Netflix’s Musafir Cafe marks the debut of Vikrant Massey’s production banner, Homemade Stories; starts streaming from July 24

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