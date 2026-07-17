In an exciting development for Bollywood, two major upcoming films will share the same international cinematographer. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Juan Carlos Gil, the acclaimed DOP of Netflix’s global series Narcos and who has shot Vikrant Massey’s big-scale political drama White, has come on board for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming mega-budget film Pralay.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: After Vikrant Massey’s White, Narcos cinematographer Juan Carlos Gil signs Ranveer Singh’s Pralay

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of Pralay is mounting the film on a lavish scale and wants it to have a Hollywood-style visual treatment. Juan Carlos Gil fits the bill perfectly. He is equally excited to come on board, while the team is thrilled to have him shoot this ambitious zombie film.”

About Pralay

Pralay is highly awaited not just because it’s a mega-budget zombie thriller but also because its Ranveer Singh’s immediate next after the all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar. It is directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Birla Studios and Hansal Mehta.

About White

Vikrant Massey’s White is a big-scale human political drama inspired by a real-life episode from the life of global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film is based on the fascinating story of how the world’s longest internal conflict – the war in Colombia – was resolved without firing a single bullet, through ancient Indian philosophies and Gurudev’s intervention.

Vikrant Massey will be seen essaying the role of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Major portions of the film have been shot in South America with an international cast and crew.

White is backed by Siddharth Anand of War, Pathaan and King fame, producer Mahaveer Jain, and PeaceCraft Pictures. The film is directed by ace ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi. It will be released in over 100 countries and in multiple languages, with the aim of reaching audiences across the globe.

With two vastly different genres - a zombie actioner and a political drama - both Pralay and White are set to bring a distinct, global visual language to Indian cinema, thanks to Juan Carlos Gil.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey leaves everyone in splits at Musafir Cafe trailer launch: “Sab zinda hai yahan pe; koi kisi ko maar nahin raha!”

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