The filmmaker praised Shiv Rawail’s big-screen debut and celebrated the arrival of the first female-led chapter in YRF’s expanding spy universe.

The much-awaited trailer of Alpha was unveiled by Yash Raj Films on June 17, offering audiences a glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane addition to the studio’s blockbuster spy universe. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film marks a significant milestone as the first female-led spy thriller within the YRF Spy Universe.

Karan Johar hails Alpha trailer; calls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller a ‘blockbuster’ in the making

Soon after the trailer launch, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to social media to express his excitement for the project. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, Johar showered praise on the cast, director Shiv Rawail, and Yash Raj Films for expanding the scope of its successful cinematic universe.

His post read, “Get Set GO!!! #ALPHA... This rock and roll actioner screams GIRLPOWER in the best way! @aliaabhatt and @sharvari are on a mission to Block a Buster! OG energy with @anilskapoor and @iambobbydeol ! Shiv Rawail makes his bada screen debut with a BANG! Pave the way @yrf! You are the mega creators of this mazedaar universe!!!”

The endorsement from Johar comes at a time when anticipation surrounding Alpha is rapidly building among fans. The trailer showcases Alia Bhatt in an action-packed avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from her before. Playing Sita, a highly trained operative raised as part of a secret mission known as Alpha, Bhatt is seen taking on dangerous enemies using advanced combat skills and weaponry.

As the story unfolds, her character finds herself facing a larger threat that could endanger the nation. Joining forces with Sharvari, she embarks on a mission to stop powerful forces from exploiting the Alpha project for their own gain. The trailer hints at an action-heavy narrative packed with espionage, emotional stakes, and large-scale set pieces.

Apart from Alia and Sharvari, the film also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol appears as the mastermind behind the mysterious Alpha initiative. Fans were also excited to catch a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, whose special appearance is expected to strengthen the film’s connection to the wider spy universe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the acclaimed series The Railway Men, Alpha is set to become the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise already includes the immensely successful Tiger, Pathaan, and War films.

With its focus on two female protagonists leading the action, Alpha aims to introduce a fresh dynamic to the popular franchise. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 3 and is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of YRF’s interconnected spy saga.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt drops photos from a quirky photoshoot with Alpha co-star Sharvari; fans can’t stop gushing about their chemistry

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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