Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam has forayed into the fragrance business with the launch of Sarkar, a premium Indian fragrance brand that has been in development for nearly three years. Co-founded by Bam along with Neel Gogia, Rohit Raj and Jag Chima, the brand aims to cater to consumers looking for parfum-strength fragrances positioned between mass-market offerings and high-end luxury labels.

Bhuvan Bam launches premium fragrance brand Sarkar with four signature perfumes; says, “It was about building a brand with a distinct identity”

According to the founders, Sarkar has been conceived as a long-term venture with an emphasis on formulation, craftsmanship and product quality. The debut collection comprises four unisex fragrances—Orion, Noble, Throne and Regal—each designed to offer a distinct scent profile suited to different personalities and occasions.

Speaking about the launch, Bhuvan Bam said, “Sarkar was never about creating a fragrance brand for a moment. It was about building a brand with a distinct identity and a long-term vision. Fragrance has always been a powerful form of expression, and we wanted to create something that people connect with because of what it represents. Every decision, from the brand identity to the fragrances themselves, has been shaped by patience, intention and attention to detail.”

The fragrances are formulated with a 25% oil concentration and are IFRA-compliant. While Orion, Noble and Throne have been formulated in France, Regal has been developed in Spain. The collection is priced between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, targeting consumers seeking premium fragrances at a relatively accessible price point.

Explaining the idea behind the venture, Neel Gogia shared, “For years, the fragrance market has largely been defined by two ends of the spectrum-products built for scale and products built for exclusivity. We felt there was room for a fragrance house that could bridge that gap without compromising on quality, formulation or experience. Sarkar has been built with a long-term vision, where the product leads every decision. Our ambition isn't simply to launch a brand, but to build one that earns lasting consumer trust through consistency, craftsmanship and thoughtful innovation.”

Rohit Raj, who has co-founded the brand alongside Bam, highlighted the connection between storytelling and fragrance. “Fragrance is one of the most personal forms of storytelling. It becomes part of someone's identity long after they've left the room. For Bhuvan, who has always connected with people through memorable characters and storytelling, building a fragrance house felt like a natural extension of that journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jag Chima spoke about the product development process, stating, “Creating these fragrances was about finding the right balance between character, craftsmanship and wearability. Each expression needed to have its own identity while still feeling like part of the same house. Our focus was on creating fragrances that are distinctive, memorable and carefully crafted.”

The Sarkar fragrance collection is now available for purchase through the brand's official website, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. The launch marks Bhuvan Bam's latest entrepreneurial venture, expanding his portfolio beyond digital content and entertainment into the lifestyle segment.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam begins filming for Dhindora season 2: “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan”

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