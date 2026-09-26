Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War first look out: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others react

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has unveiled Vicky Kaushal’s first-look poster, completing the introduction of the film’s three principal characters. The poster has since drawn reactions from several Bollywood actors, including co-star Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War first look out: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others react

The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The makers had previously introduced Ranbir and Alia through their respective first-look posters, and Vicky’s poster now offers the latest glimpse into the film.

Alia Bhatt reacted to Vicky’s poster with a string of fire emojis, commenting, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Hrithik Roshan also responded to the first look, writing, “Kya baat hai 👏👏”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her reaction with a series of heart, star and fire emojis, while Sonam Kapoor applauded the poster with clapping emojis. Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Bajwa also reacted with fire emojis.

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal cheered for the actor, writing, “Arey bhai bhai bhai 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

The reactions came shortly after the poster was shared on social media, with several members of the film fraternity responding to Vicky’s look.

With the three first-look posters now out, the makers have offered separate glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film. Vicky’s poster adds another look at the world being created by Bhansali, while details about the characters and their dynamics remain under wraps.

Love & War is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is all intensity, no apology!

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