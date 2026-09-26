Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who serves as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India’s first National Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is attending the United Nations General Assembly this year. During her participation, Pednekar spoke about the need for immediate action on climate change and highlighted how the crisis is already affecting communities around the world.

Bhumi Pednekar calls for climate action at UN General Assembly: “We need climate action now”

Sharing her message from the global platform, Pednekar said the impact of climate change should not be viewed as a distant or future concern. “I am at the United Nations General Assembly with just one message: The climate crisis is not a future problem. It is happening to real people in real places and we need climate action now,” she said.

Pednekar has previously used her public platform to speak about issues including women's rights, gender-based violence and climate-related disasters. She has also been involved in relief efforts following floods in Nepal and Assam, according to the press note.

Her work around sustainability has been part of her public advocacy in recent years. As UNDP India's National Advocate for SDGs, she has spoken about environmental concerns and the importance of individual and collective action on climate change.

Her appearance at the UN General Assembly comes as climate change continues to remain a key issue on the international agenda. Through her statement, Pednekar emphasised that its effects are already being experienced by people and communities, rather than being a problem limited to the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UN Development Programme (@undp)

Pednekar has also spoken publicly about education and social issues, using her visibility as an actor to draw attention to causes beyond the entertainment industry.

At the UN General Assembly, her message remained focused on the urgency of climate action, with the actor calling for greater attention to the people and places already facing the consequences of a changing climate.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Nazranaa at New York Fashion Week in red lehenga

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