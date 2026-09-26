Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War is one of the biggest films of the year and is going to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. With three of the biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, coming together for the first time in a mega SLB film, the film is a cinematic spectacle like no other. While the excitement for the film is at an all-time high, the makers treated the audience to the first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which arrived like a storm and garnered tremendous love. Now, Vicky Kaushal’s first-look poster has been unveiled, leaving us absolutely stunned.

Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is all intensity, no apology!

Vicky Kaushal, seen with a cigarette and a lighter, sporting an intense gaze, looks nothing short of extraordinary in his first look. The superstar brings an undeniable edge and commanding presence to the character. We have never seen him in a shade like this before, and he is absolutely killing it. The poster says it all — when an actor steps into the world of a Bhansali hero, he emerges as something completely unexpected, and Vicky’s look stands true to that. With his undeniable charm blending seamlessly with an intense gaze, this is the kind of magic only SLB can create with a first look.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the first-look poster of Vicky Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

With Ranbir, Alia and now Vicky, the three first-look posters have offered three distinct glimpses into the world of Love & War, each bringing its own personality and visual language. Vicky’s poster, in particular, adds a striking intensity to the canvas, giving audiences a glimpse of the intriguing dynamic and layered world that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is creating with the film.

Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, releases worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: BREAKING: Love & War to release in IMAX; Sanjay Leela Bhansali returns to the format 9 years after Padmaavat

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