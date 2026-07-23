Actor Amol Parashar has confirmed that his Bengaluru performances of Besharam Aadmi will go ahead as scheduled this weekend, even as the country continues to witness protests linked to the CJP movement. In a note shared on Instagram, the actor said he did not have the heart to create promotional content but had decided against cancelling the shows.

Amol Parashar confirms Besharam Aadmi Bengaluru shows will go as planned amid ongoing CJP protests

Amol said, “Hello Bangalore Peeps, I don’t have the heart to make any ‘fun reels’ or ‘promotional content’ right now for the Live shows scheduled for this weekend. After pondering over it, I decided not to cancel the shows. Art is what keeps us breathing. Acting is what keeps me breathing. The show is called ‘Besharam Aadmi’ where we talk about Gender Equality using satire and introspection. If you’d like to come watch, the details and tickets are on the Link In Bio. If time permits, I’d like to have a little chat with audience members after the show.”

He added, “Hopefully we can do that this Saturday and Sunday. If you don’t feel like it, I completely understand. But wherever you are, talk to young people around you. They need our love and meaningful guidance right now. Read about the ideals of our freedom fighters. Read about the work of Mr. Ambedkar in granting women rights to property, divorce and maintenance. Love you.”

Parashar’s note comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests linked to the CJP led movement, which has been demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On July 20, protesters had marched towards Parliament as part of the “Chalo Sansad” campaign, following which clashes and police action were reported. Parashar had attended the protest and later shared that seeing injured students had left him deeply affected.

Besharam Aadmi is a solo stage play written and directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma. The 75 to 90-minute comedy drama explores modern relationships, middle class taboos and progressive masculinity through satire and introspection.

Parashar’s most recent major work is Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, released on Prime Video India on June 23, 2026.

Also Read: Adil Hussain on how OTT success gave him the freedom to choose films: “I’ve created my life in such a way that I can sustain it”

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