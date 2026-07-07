Amit Rai, who won praise for directing Oh My God 2, is all set to return to the big screen with his next directorial venture, Ohh My Dog. The heartwarming family entertainer is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31, with the makers unveiling its official teaser today.

Ohh My Dog Teaser Out Now: Amit Rai’s emotional family entertainer featuring over 250 dogs; releasing July 31

Backed by producers Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, along with canine stars Oscar and Bruno. Adding to its uniqueness, the film also features more than 250 dogs.

Ohh My Dog revolves around the touching relationship between a young child and a dog, highlighting the unconditional love, trust, and companionship they share. Blending emotion with family-friendly entertainment, the film also delivers a message of kindness, friendship, compassion, and peaceful coexistence between humans and animals. It encourages viewers to move beyond fear and prejudice and embrace empathy for their four-legged companions.

The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno, setting a nostalgic tone while introducing the film’s emotional and innocent narrative.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, director Amit Rai said, "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."

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