The production team of Tumbbad 2 is reportedly tracking real-time weather systems and adjusting shoot schedules around rainfall forecasts across Maharashtra, continuing the approach that defined the making of the original film. The original Tumbbad was shot across four monsoon seasons, with its rain-soaked visuals and muddy terrain becoming central to the film’s identity.

Tumbbad 2 makers are chasing the monsoon across Maharashtra to recreate the original film’s iconic atmosphere

According to sources, the sequel’s production plans have been reworked due to an unusually erratic monsoon season, with the team shifting schedules around regions receiving the heaviest downpours. “The irony is that while Tumbbad became famous for being shot across four monsoons, for Tumbbad 2 the team is actually chasing the monsoon. Rain has always been an important character in the world of Tumbbad and the makers are determined to capture it authentically. The production has been constantly tracking weather patterns and adjusting schedules around rainfall forecasts. Some locations were shortlisted specifically because they were receiving heavier rainfall than others. The team was also keen to avoid depending on artificial rain setups, choosing instead to work with natural rainfall wherever possible,” said a source close to the film.

The team has moved deeper into the interiors of Maharashtra, scouting remote locations that can recreate the world associated with the first film. Cast and crew are said to undertake treks of nearly two to three hours through dense terrain before reaching certain sets. The production has also chosen to avoid large-scale artificial rain setups, both to maintain the authenticity associated with Tumbbad and out of awareness of ongoing water shortages in several regions.

Tumbbad 2 is directed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 3, 2027.

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