The Traitors Season 2 launch: Karan Johar refers to rival reality shows, leaves attendees amused: “Unlike other shows, winner won’t be a hack…when we get LOCKED UP with Prime Video, there will always be an ALLIANCE!”

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Prime Video’s Nikhil Madhok attended the launch of The Traitors Season 2 at a studio in Mumbai. The lavish and intriguingly themed event also saw the contestants of the new season being introduced for the first time – Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Ranveer Brar, Mallika Sherawat, Shahneel Gill, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui, Rida Tharana, Tanya Puri, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Ansh Chopra, Aditya Kulshreshtha aka Gullu, Karan Singh, Ikka, Parul Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Prish, Sahil Salathia and Dalip Tahil.

The Traitors Season 2 launch: Karan Johar refers to rival reality shows, leaves attendees amused: “Unlike other shows, winner won’t be a hack…when we get LOCKED UP with Prime Video, there will always be an ALLIANCE!”

Karan Johar, who’s also the host of the show and the producer, was asked whether he would be more unforgiving and ruthless than last season. He said, “My reputation precedes me! I won’t be forgiving. I’ll definitely be more ruthless. But we will never forget to be entertaining. That is the modus operandi for any popular show. “I am so proud that our show, The Traitors, is in its second season. You know, when you get the green light from a streamer, and there’s a Season 2, it only shows how popular Season 1 must have been for us to be validated with a second season (smiles).”

He then revealed, “This season shocked, surprised, appalled and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, I saw the level of attack, I saw the level of manipulation and I saw the level of strategy that I was not expecting. When we say the show is called The Traitors and that it’s a game, trust me, it stopped being a game at some point… it became a dhamaka of betrayal. Literally, every night, there was an attack and there was a stab in the back. Emotions you won’t lack. And unlike other shows, the winner won’t be a hack.”

The last sentence seemed to be a dig at rival reality shows on other platforms. The fun further continued as Karan Johar said, “Prime Video is someone we love and we adore. And all I can say is that when we get locked up with Prime Video, there will always be an Alliance!”

The Traitors Season 2 will start streaming from August 13.

Also Read: Karan Johar shares heartfelt Guru Purnima note for Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “You both are the only reason I can tell stories today”

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