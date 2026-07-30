From Uri, Ikkis to Operation Safed Sagar: Take a look at actors who honoured India’s war heroes through cinema

War stories have always held a special place in Indian cinema, but films inspired by real-life military operations and battlefield heroism carry a unique emotional weight. They are more than spectacles of action—they are tributes to courage, sacrifice and the unwavering spirit of the armed forces. For actors, stepping into the boots of soldiers isn't just another role; it demands physical transformation, emotional depth and a deep sense of responsibility towards the men and women whose stories they represent.

From Uri, Ikkis to Operation Safed Sagar: Take a look at actors who honoured India’s war heroes through cinema

Over the years, several actors have taken on the challenge of portraying soldiers in films rooted in real-life conflicts, from the Kargil War and the 1971 Indo-Pak War to the Uri surgical strikes. Their performances have not only entertained audiences but have also introduced a new generation to defining moments in India's military history.

Vicky Kaushal – Uri : The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career as Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Inspired by the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, the film combined gripping action with patriotism, while Kaushal's commanding screen presence and military precision earned widespread acclaim. His iconic dialogue, "How's the josh?", went on to become a nationwide catchphrase.

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Ishaan Khatter – Pippa

In Pippa, Ishaan Khatter portrayed Captain Balram Singh Mehta, a decorated tank commander whose memoir The Burning Chaffees inspired the film. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film explored the sacrifices and complexities of warfare through the eyes of a young officer, with Khatter bringing sincerity and vulnerability to the role.

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Mihir Ahuja – Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

In Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, Mihir Ahuja plays a key role in bringing to life the stories of Indian Air Force personnel involved in the high-stakes mission. Mihir Ahuja plays the role of Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy, who is affectionately nicknamed "Baldy”. The series seeks to honour the bravery of the officers who operated under extreme conditions during one of India's most significant military campaigns.

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Farhan Akhtar – 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is a historical war drama directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the brave last stand and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration.

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Sidharth Malhotra – Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra awardee, in Shershaah resonated deeply with audiences. Based on the life of one of the Kargil War's most celebrated heroes, the film chronicled Batra's bravery and sacrifice with authenticity and emotional depth. Siddharth’s performance remains one of the defining portrayals of a real-life soldier in contemporary Hindi cinema.

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Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, one of the Indian Air Force's first female officers to serve in a combat zone during the Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl traces her inspiring journey from aspiring pilot to decorated officer, shining a spotlight on courage, determination and the barriers she broke in a male-dominated profession.

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Siddharth – Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War

Actor Siddharth headlines Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, a film inspired by the Indian Air Force's pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil conflict. He played the role of martyred Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in it. The project aims to shine a light on one of the lesser-explored chapters of the war, highlighting the courage and strategic brilliance of the IAF personnel who participated in the operation.

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Agastya Nanda – Ikkis

Agastya Nanda portrayed Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, in Ikkis. Inspired by the life of the 21-year-old war hero who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film promises to introduce a new generation to one of India's most celebrated military legends.

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As Indian cinema continues to revisit landmark moments from the nation's military history, these performances serve as more than compelling entertainment; they become a bridge between history and popular culture. For the actors, portraying soldiers inspired by real-life heroes comes with the responsibility of honouring lives defined by courage, sacrifice and duty. Whether recounting the grit of the Kargil War, the triumph of the 1971 Indo-Pak War or the precision of the Uri surgical strikes, these films ensure that extraordinary stories of valour continue to find new audiences. In doing so, they not only celebrate the bravery of India's armed forces but also preserve their legacy for generations to come.

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