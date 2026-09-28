Gurinder Gill headlines Saturday as Rabbi Shergill takes over Sunday, alongside BIR with a special appearance by DAAKU and KUNWARR

The Grub Fest: Legacy Edit brings the ultimate Punjabi takeover to New Delhi this October

The Grub Fest returns to the capital with The Grub Fest: Legacy Edit, bringing together food, music and culture for a two-day celebration on 3rd and 4th October 2026 at NSIC, New Delhi.

The Grub Fest: Legacy Edit brings the ultimate Punjabi takeover to New Delhi this October

Marking 12 years of The Grub Fest, the Legacy Edit puts live music at the heart of the festival with what is shaping up to be the ultimate Punjabi takeover of the Grub Arena — bringing together global Punjabi sounds, a new generation of artists and one of the genre’s most iconic voices.

Leading Saturday night is Gurinder Gill, returning to Delhi with the catalogue that has made him one of the most recognisable voices in contemporary Punjabi music. From global favourites such as ‘Brown Munde’ and ‘Excuses’ to fan favourites from his solo catalogue, Gill’s headline set is set to be one of the biggest moments of the weekend.

Adding to Saturday’s energy, BIR takes the Grub Arena stage with a special guest appearance by DAAKU, bringing two of Punjabi music’s rising names together for a set created for the festival crowd.

On Sunday, the sound shifts from the new wave to an artist whose music has transcended generations. Rabbi Shergill headlines the second night, bringing his unmistakable blend of Punjabi, rock and Sufi influences to Grub. Audiences can expect the songs that have become synonymous with his career, including the timeless ‘Bulla Ki Jaana’ and ‘Tere Bin’.

Also joining the Sunday bill is KUNWARR, representing the newer wave of Punjabi music with tracks including ‘Piche Tere’ and more.

12 Years of Getting Delhi Grubbed

The Legacy Edit celebrates more than a lineup. Over the past 12 years, The Grub Fest has grown into a meeting point for Delhi’s food, music and cultural communities, bringing restaurants, homegrown brands, artists and audiences together under one roof.

This October, that legacy returns with a new chapter: two days of food, discovery, live performances and a Punjabi music takeover built for Delhi.

The Grub Fest: Legacy Edit takes place on 3rd & 4th October 2026 at NSIC, New Delhi.

Event: The Grub Fest: Legacy Edit

Dates: 3rd & 4th October 2026

Venue: NSIC, New Delhi

Tickets: Live now on Skillbox

Two days. Two headline nights. 12 years of Grub. The ultimate Punjabi takeover is coming to Delhi.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.