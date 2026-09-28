Dhruv Tripathi is set to make his feature directorial debut with Reporting Live, an investigative thriller set against the world of journalism. The film stars Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani in the lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhruv Tripathi on feature debut Reporting Live starring Parineeti Chopra, “I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real”

Co-written and directed by Tripathi, Reporting Live follows an ambitious young reporter and her cameraman as they investigate what initially appears to be a straightforward story. Their reporting eventually leads them into the world of illegal sand mining, putting them in conflict with powerful forces that are determined to prevent the truth from coming out.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Amol Palekar and Shekhar Suman as part of its ensemble cast. Set within the journalism landscape, the thriller explores the risks involved in pursuing a story while focusing on characters who find themselves dealing with circumstances beyond their control.

For Tripathi, the film marks the culmination of a seven-year journey. He developed and wrote the story with Mihir Jadhav before bringing it to the screen as his first feature film.

Speaking about his feature debut, Dhruv Tripathi said, “It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I’ve lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.”

Tripathi is a graduate of the London Film School’s MA Filmmaking programme. Before moving to feature filmmaking, he wrote and directed short films including 10x10ft and Intezaar. His short films have been screened at international film festivals and have received awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

With Reporting Live, Tripathi moves from short films to his first feature, continuing his focus on grounded and character-driven stories. The film is written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman reveals that his film with Parineeti Chopra, Adil Hussain, Amol Palekar titled Reporting Live; Shekhar also states, “If Utsav is remade, Adhyayan should be cast for my role”

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