The recently released Welcome To The Jungle is doing huge business at the box office. Its weekend collections are around Rs. 60 crores, and the trend suggests that it’ll have a good hold in the weekdays as well. Farhad Samji, who wrote the dialogues of the multi-starrer comic caper, confessed, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, that the success of the film is important for the future of the comic genre in Bollywood.

EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji HITS back at cynics in Bollywood: “Industry mein kuch logon ko kaamyaabi se mohabbat hai lekin kaamyaab logon se nafrat hai”

Farhad Samji said, “What’s really important for me is that yeh genre ki film chalni chahiye. This is our cinema, right from the times of Manmohan Desai to David Dhawan. The era of watching such entertaining cinema should not fade away. With due respect to other genres, there's a different joy when people come together, laugh and have a good time. That magic should return. Whether I am associated with the film or not is secondary. Lekin aisi filmo ka chalna bahut zaruri hai. It gives you a feeling that saath mein baith ke bahut bada outing ho gaya.”

Farhad Samji also took the opportunity to question the cynics of the industry. He stated, “The success of Welcome To The Jungle will definitely help other comedy films as well. I truly believe that har film chalni chahiye. Let me be very blunt and share a major problem in our film industry. Industry mein kuch log aise hai jinko kaamyaabi se mohabbat hai lekin kaamyaab logon se nafrat hai. I wonder why they think like that. Let's be positive for every film. Why should we think, 'Meri film chalein. Uski film na chalein'?. Sab films chalein aur bahut chalein; sabka faayda ho.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Welcome To The Jungle made on Rs. 125 cr budget; Akshay Kumar forgoes fee for profit share

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