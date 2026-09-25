Tamannaah Bhatia has added another brand association to her growing portfolio. The actress has been named the face of Joy Personal Care’s lotion and cream portfolio, with the partnership led by the brand’s Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion.

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Joy Personal Care as face of its lotion and cream range

The association will see Tamannaah feature in a multi-platform campaign spanning television, digital and social media. The campaign is built around Joy Personal Care’s ‘Beautiful by Nature’ philosophy, which looks to move away from conventional ideas and definitions of beauty.

Speaking about the association, Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said that the brand has grown from a homegrown skincare name into a larger personal care player while retaining its focus on what consumers value. He described the partnership with Tamannaah as an important step as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the lotion and cream category and connect with a new generation of consumers.

Agarwal also highlighted the role of the Honey & Almonds Body Lotion within the brand’s lotion portfolio. According to him, the association with Tamannaah gives the brand an opportunity to build on the product’s existing equity while bringing a fresh perspective to the category. He added that the company’s focus remains on products that combine quality, relevance and affordability for Indian consumers.

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), spoke about the thinking behind the campaign and said that beauty has often been presented to women through a narrow lens, defining how they should look and what they should aspire to be. She explained that ‘Beautiful by Nature’ seeks to challenge that idea and encourage women to embrace their individuality rather than conform to a particular mould.

Roy further said that Tamannaah brings the philosophy to life through her individuality, personal journey and ability to remain true to herself while continuing to evolve.

For Tamannaah, the association comes from a more personal understanding of beauty. The actress said that she has always appreciated how beauty can have a different meaning for different people. She added that, over the years, she has learnt to embrace that perspective and enjoy the journey instead of chasing an idea of perfection. According to Tamannaah, this approach was among the reasons she connected with Joy Personal Care and was keen to bring the thought behind the campaign to life.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently excited about the response for her recent release The Vvaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and an ensemble cast. It hit cinemas on September 25. Meanwhile, the actress is also balancing her role as an entrepreneur after starting her own jewellery line.

Also Read: The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia INVENTS new word to describe Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing personality – Handsome-ta: “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness…”

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