The actress talks about the survival thriller, director Mike P. Nelson and working with Kiana Madeira and Logan Marshall-Green.

Jessica Rothe talks about Boiúna: Legend of the Amazon; says, “The story is very three dimensional and multi-faceted”

Jessica Rothe has opened up about her experience of working on Boiúna: Legend of the Amazon, an upcoming survival thriller that takes audiences into the depths of the Amazon rainforest. The film, which combines creature horror with a survival adventure, is set to arrive in Indian theatres on October 9, 2026.

Jessica Rothe talks about Boiúna: Legend of the Amazon; says, “The story is very three dimensional and multi-faceted”

Directed and written by Mike P. Nelson, Boiúna: Legend of the Amazon follows a team of young doctors whose humanitarian mission takes a dangerous turn when their presence awakens the ancient Boiúna, a mythical predator capable of hunting both on land and in water. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe and Logan Marshall-Green in key roles.

Speaking about what attracted her to the project, Rothe highlighted the layered nature of the story and the world created by the filmmakers. She said, “The story is very three dimensional and multi-faceted, that made it a really fun and amazing world to play in.”

The actress also spoke about director Mike P. Nelson, whose previous work on Wrong Turn played a role in her decision to come on board. Rothe said, “First there was director Mike P. Nelson whose work in WRONG TURN I absolutely adore. He’s such an amazing visual storyteller. But then when I met him, he also was the most genuinely kind, enthusiastic human I have met in a long time. He so clearly cared about the world and this character. And then of course I couldn’t wait to play alongside Kiana and Logan.”

The film's setting forms an important part of its survival premise, with the Amazon rainforest becoming the backdrop for the characters' increasingly dangerous encounter. As their humanitarian mission takes an unexpected turn, the team is forced to confront a threat connected to the legendary Boiúna.

For Indian audiences, the film is being brought to theatres by PVR INOX Pictures in association with Lionsgate Play India. The theatrical release will introduce viewers to the survival thriller's combination of wilderness adventure, creature horror and mythology.

Boiúna: Legend of the Amazon is written and directed by Mike P. Nelson and stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe and Logan Marshall-Green. The film is scheduled to release across theatres in India on October 9, 2026.

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