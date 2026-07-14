Taapsee Pannu has built a distinct identity in Hindi cinema by consistently choosing films centred around strong female characters instead of opting for conventional commercial roles. Over the years, she has headlined several acclaimed films, including Pink, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Haseen Dillruba, and Mulk, establishing herself as one of the industry's leading performers known for backing content-driven cinema.

Taapsee Pannu on choosing scripts beyond box office potential: “I take that leap of faith”

Reflecting on her career choices, Taapsee said the biggest achievement she credits herself with is her willingness to take risks on projects that are often considered commercially uncertain. Rather than selecting films solely based on their box office potential, she said she believes in trusting the story and its ability to connect with audiences.

Speaking about her approach to script selection, the actress said, “The credit that I give to myself is to take the plunge into doing something that people conventionally do not think is commercially viable. So, I am not falling into the trap of making my every venture commercially viable on paper. I take that leap of faith, believing that it will be a good product and my audiences will receive it the way I have seen it. So that is the credit that I would like to take. Apart from that, it is the credit that the audience, the makers, and the crew, everyone needs to take together. But, yes, as actors you need to take that leap of faith."

Taapsee also stressed that the success of female-led and unconventional films is not the achievement of actors alone. According to her, filmmakers, writers, producers, technicians, and audiences all contribute equally to bringing meaningful stories to life. She believes actors play an important role by placing their faith in scripts that challenge traditional industry norms and encourage fresh storytelling.

Apart from discussing her film choices, Taapsee also opened up about her recent break from social media. The actress revealed that she intentionally stepped away from the online world for nearly a year to focus on her personal life. After maintaining a low profile on digital platforms, she has now returned and recently interacted with her followers by asking what kind of content they would like to see from her.

In an interaction with HT City, Taapsee shared that her reduced social media presence began last year and was prompted entirely by personal reasons. While she has resumed engaging with fans online, she admitted to having mixed feelings about the expectations that come with maintaining an active presence on social media.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu dreams of playing an Indian Wonder Woman: “I have always dreamed of it..”

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