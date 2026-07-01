Taapsee Pannu dreams of playing an Indian Wonder Woman: “I have always dreamed of it..”

Taapsee Pannu has built a reputation for choosing unconventional roles across a wide range of genres, and the actress has now shared one of her biggest career aspirations. Speaking about a long-term dream, in a conversation with Filmfare, Taapsee revealed that she would love to headline a large-scale Indian superhero film and portray an Indian version of Wonder Woman.

Taapsee Pannu dreams of playing an Indian Wonder Woman: “I have always dreamed of it..”

Opening up about the role she has always wanted to play, Taapsee said, “I have always dreamed of being part of a big-scale Indian film like Avengers, where I could play an Indian version of Wonder Woman. An Indian-style superhero is a character I have always wanted to portray.”

While expressing excitement about the possibility, the actress also acknowledged the challenges involved in bringing such ambitious projects to life in India. She pointed out that there remains a significant gap between the production capabilities of Hollywood superhero films and those currently available in the Indian film industry.

Speaking about the scale required for such ventures, Taapsee added, "I hope someone makes a film like that someday. But the kind of technology and budgets they (Hollywood) have for those films are beyond anything we can even imagine."

Over the years, Taapsee has consistently experimented with diverse genres, earning praise for performances in films such as Pink, Badla, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and the sci-fi thriller Blur. Her filmography reflects a conscious effort to strike a balance between commercially successful projects and content-driven storytelling.

Although the superhero genre is still in its early stages in Indian cinema, Taapsee believes there is immense potential for homegrown superhero stories, provided filmmakers have access to the necessary scale, technology, and budgets to realize their vision.

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari, which is slated to premiere on Netflix. She was last seen in Assi, a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. Released earlier this year in January, the film also featured Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu says a little belly bulge is healthy, urges women to stop “torturing” themselves for the perfect midriff

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