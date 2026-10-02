Swara Bhasker, who is currently participating in Rise and Fall Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, recently opened up about a disturbing experience she said she faced after being signed as the leading lady of a film. A video of the actress discussing the incident with fellow contestants on the reality show has been circulating on social media.

Swara Bhasker recalls harrowing experience with filmmaker: “He kept asking me for a hug”

Recalling the experience, Swara spoke about the period following Tanu Weds Manu, which she described as her “big lead film”. According to the actress, she was signed for a project that required a 56-day shooting schedule. She alleged that the filmmaker initially began sending her poetry about her appearance after telling her that directors must love their actors. “This was just after Tanu Weds Manu, my big lead film. It was a film that I was the heroine of, and we had to shoot for 56 days. First, he told me that directors must love their actors. Then he started texting me poetry about my looks. I was polite about it,” she said.

Swara then recalled an incident involving a romantic scene that she was supposed to perform with the film’s leading man. She said the director insisted on rehearsing the scene privately with her first. Swara said she refused and asked that the actor and cameraperson also be present during the rehearsal. “I said no, you call the actor, cameraperson, let’s all do it together. I was the only woman at the guesthouse we were staying at,” she recalled.

According to Swara, she later saw the director and cinematographer drinking at the guesthouse. She questioned the circumstances of being asked to rehearse alone with them, saying she felt frightened and decided to leave. “Later, I saw the director and cinematographer drinking, and their bottle was half empty. I mean, can you imagine? Why is a young woman, a girl in her early 20s, rehearsing with two drunk men? I was so scared, I left that place as soon as possible,” she said.

Swara shared a disturbing experience from after Tanu Weds Manu, saying a director allegedly made her uncomfortable by insisting on rehearsing alone with her. Her story was genuinely unsettling to hear. #RiseAndFall pic.twitter.com/t6DFIUsoPo — 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗭𝗘𝗡 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) October 1, 2026



The actress further alleged that the filmmaker repeatedly knocked on her door at night and asked her for a hug. Recalling the moment, she said, “At night, he’s constantly knocking on my door; I thought he would break it. When I opened it, he was swaying and asking me for a hug. I said, no, you cannot get a hug. He kept slurring and pushing for it. I told him to his face that he’s scaring me. I couldn’t do anything more; he’s the director of the film,” she concluded.

Swara’s account was shared during her conversation with fellow contestants on Rise and Fall Season 2 which also features many other names from the industry including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Karan Patel, among others.

Also Read: Rise & Fall Season 2 promo out: Swara Bhasker, Shehzaad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel join Virender Sehwag’s reality show

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